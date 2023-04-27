Burleson, DeJong homer, Mikolas pitches Cards past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alec Burleson and Paul DeJong homered, Miles Mikolas pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0. Mikolas scattered four hits and two walks, striking out six to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak. Webb allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, suffering his MLB-leading fifth loss of the year. St. Louis has not been swept in a four-game series since June 3-6, 2021, against Cincinnati.

