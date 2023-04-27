Cowboys get Michigan DT Mazi Smith 26th overall in NFL draft

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have drafted Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the 26th pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Dallas picked Smith after Buffalo moved a spot ahead of the Cowboys and drafted Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Tight end was a popular position with pundits after Dalton Schultz left in free agency a year after playing on the franchise tag. The Cowboys could use more offensive firepower around quarterback Dak Prescott. But the run defense was the weakest part of an an otherwise solid unit in a second consecutive playoff season for Dallas in 2022.

