Dortmund captain Marco Reus extends contract another year

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has extended his contract with the club to the end of next season. His old contract had just over two months before it was set to expire. The 33-year-old attacking midfielder has scored six goals in the Bundesliga this season. Dortmund is in first place in the standings with five games to go. Reus has been with Dortmund continuously since 2012. He says “I still really want to do my best for the club I’ve spent over half my life with.”

