Jets’ Barron has stitches removed after facial cut in Game 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jets forward Morgan Barron will go back to his regular visor after using a full cage on his helmet for most of Winnipeg’s first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Barron needed more than 75 stitches after he was cut in the face by Vegas goaltender Laurent Brossoit’s skate blade during a goalmouth scramble in Game 1. The skate was briefly jammed between Barron’s half-visor and the side of his head. Winnipeg entered play Thursday night needing a road victory in Game 5 to send the series back to Canada Life Centre for a Game 6 on Saturday. If necessary, a seventh and deciding game would be played Monday in Las Vegas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.