Joe Torre wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Torre has won the third Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. A star player during 18 major league seasons and longtime manager for the New York Yankees and four other teams, Torre was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014. He was honored with an annual distinction that recognizes a living individual “who has made significant contributions to the game.” Willie Mays won the inaugural award in 2021, followed by Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully last year. The 82-year-old Torre won four World Series championships and six AL pennants as manager of the Yankees from 1996-2007. He made nine All-Star teams as a player. His 2,326 regular-season wins as a manager rank fifth in major league history.

