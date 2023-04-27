Keller Ks 10, tying career high; Pirates top Dodgers 6-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller struck out 10, matching his career high, in six innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the three-game series. The right-hander gave up two runs on five hits. Keller also had 10 strikeouts in six innings last Aug. 30. Connor Joe and Rodolfo Castro homered back-to-back in the sixth off Dodgers starter Julio Urías. He allowed six runs on seven hits. The Pirates have won nine of 10, pushing their hot start to 18-8.

