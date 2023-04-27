Knicks show toughness, togetherness in overpowering Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tougher from start to finish, the New York Knicks bullied the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Underdogs when the series began, the Knicks overpowered the Cavs and won in five games to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs for just the second time since 2000. New York closed out the series despite not having leading scorer Julius Randle in the second half of Game 5 due to an ankle injury. Randle will have a few days to recover before the Knicks host the Miami Heat.

