Late goal by teenager lifts Valencia out of relegation zone

MADRID (AP) — It took a stoppage-time goal by teenager Javi Guerra for Valencia to seal its comeback and leave the Spanish league’s relegation zone. The 19-year-old midfielder entered as an 89th-minute substitute and scored the winner four minutes later to give Valencia a 2-1 win over Valladolid. It was Valencia’s second win in a row after a run of three losses and a draw. It lifted the club to 16th place, two points clear from the relegation zone. Valladolid is in 14th place.

