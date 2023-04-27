Marlins rally in ninth, stun Braves 5-4 to avoid sweep

ATLANTA (AP) — Garrett Cooper came through with a two-out, two-run double that capped a stunning five-run ninth inning by the Miami Marlins, who avoided a sweep with a 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The game was delayed more than three hours by inclement weather. Kyle Wright and four relievers held Miami scoreless until the ninth. Braves closer A.J. Minter couldn’t hold it. Yuli Gurriel, Avisall Garcia and Jazz Chisholm had run-scoring singles to knock out Minter. Jesse Chavez came in with two runners aboard, and Cooper knocked them both in with a double to center. A.J. Puk claimed his second win. Dylan Floro pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.