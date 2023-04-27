Newcastle close to CL qualification with 4-1 win at Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Newcastle moved in sight of Champions League qualification with a 4-1 win at Everton that kept the home team in the Premier League’s relegation zone. Callum Wilson was selected up front ahead of Alexander Isak and scored goals either side of a header from Joelinton. Isak came on as a second-half substitute and produced the highlight of the game with a mazy dribble down the left wing before he chipped the ball across for fellow replacement Jacob Murphy to tap home at the far post for the fourth. Everton thought it was back in the game at Goodison Park after an 80th-minute header from Dwight McNeil at a corner. That made it 3-1. Murphy scored a minute later.

