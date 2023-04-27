Vikings take USC WR Jordan Addison at No. 23 in NFL draft

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings picked USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall selection in the first round of the NFL draft. Addison gives star Justin Jefferson a viable sidekick. Addison was the fourth consecutive wide receiver taken after none of them went in the first 19 slots. He was the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh. The speedy and polished Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. The Vikings passed on the opportunity to draft Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

