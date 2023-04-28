IndyCar banking on new docuseries to boost interest
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The first episode of “100 Days to Indy” featured a behind the scenes look at the IndyCar series and personalities IndyCar drivers got to tune in at the premier in Long Beach or this week when the six-part documentary series, produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, debuted on The CW Network. It aired on the day before drivers convened to prepare for Sunday’s race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. They’re hoping it will appeal to hardcore fans and bring in new ones.