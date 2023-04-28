Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:14 PM

IndyCar banking on new docuseries to boost interest

KTVZ

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The first episode of “100 Days to Indy” featured a behind the scenes look at the IndyCar series and personalities IndyCar drivers got to tune in at the premier in Long Beach  or this week when the six-part documentary series, produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, debuted on The CW Network. It aired on the day before drivers convened to prepare for Sunday’s race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. They’re hoping it will appeal to hardcore fans and bring in new ones.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content