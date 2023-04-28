Jean Segura hits game-ending single as Marlins beat Cubs 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Jean Segura hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Jorge Soler sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single. Michael Rucker then plunked Luis Arraez and Avisaíl García before Segura hit a grounder back up the middle and through a drawn-in infield for the winning hit. A.J. Puk got three outs for the win. Chicago put two runners on with two out in the top half of the ninth, but Nelson Velázquez bounced into a forceout at second. Miami improved to 8-0 in one-run games this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.