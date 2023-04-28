Michael Harris activated from injured list by Atlanta Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Michael Harris II was activated from the injured list by the Atlanta Braves ahead of a four-game series against the New York Mets. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year was injured as he slid awkwardly while stealing second base against San Diego on April 6. Harris missed 19 games and was activated after two rehabilitation appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett. He was slotted to bat ninth. Harris was 5 for 23 this season before getting hurt. He hit .297 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.