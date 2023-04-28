Patriots take Georgia Tech’s Keion White in NFL draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots added one of the most agile edge rushers in this year’s NFL draft class, selecting Georgia Tech’s Keion White with the 46th overall pick. White began his career at Old Dominion as a tight end before transferring to the Yellow Jackets and moving to defense. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder had 17 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss last season. He is still learning the position, giving him a lot of room to master different techniques as a professional. The Patriots also had a third-round pick on Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.