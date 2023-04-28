Sergio Garcia tied for 2nd-round lead at LIV Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — Sergio Garcia shot a 7-under 64 at Sentosa Golf Club to move into a share of the second-round lead with Talor Gooch at the LIV Singapore tournament. Garcia and Gooch, who birdied his final two holes for a 65, had 36-hole totals of 13-under 129. Gooch won last week’s LIV tournament at Adelaide, Australia and was the first-round leader by a stroke in Singapore after a 64. Brooks Koepka (65) was in third place, a stroke behind Garcia and Gooch. British Open champion Cameron Smith was in a three-way tied for fourth place after a 66 and two behind the leaders. Phil Mickelson, who shot a second straight 66, was in seventh place and three strokes behind. Mickelson birdied four of his first five holes but had two late bogeys.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.