Sergio Garcia tied for 2nd-round lead at LIV Singapore
SINGAPORE (AP) — Sergio Garcia shot a 7-under 64 at Sentosa Golf Club to move into a share of the second-round lead with Talor Gooch at the LIV Singapore tournament. Garcia and Gooch, who birdied his final two holes for a 65, had 36-hole totals of 13-under 129. Gooch won last week’s LIV tournament at Adelaide, Australia and was the first-round leader by a stroke in Singapore after a 64. Brooks Koepka (65) was in third place, a stroke behind Garcia and Gooch. British Open champion Cameron Smith was in a three-way tied for fourth place after a 66 and two behind the leaders. Phil Mickelson, who shot a second straight 66, was in seventh place and three strokes behind. Mickelson birdied four of his first five holes but had two late bogeys.