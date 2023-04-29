Braves-Mets game postponed by rain, split DH in August

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of rain. It will be made up Aug. 12 as part of a day-night doubleheader at Citi Field. The postponement until August means Mets ace Max Scherzer won’t be eligible to pitch in this series against the NL East rival Braves. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is serving a 10-game suspension following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand while pitching in an April 19 game at Dodger Stadium. Scherzer’s penalty had been due to end Sunday and he was scheduled to start the series finale Monday against Atlanta. But with the rainout, now Monday would mark his 10th game sitting out.

