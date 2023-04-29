For the Steelers, a draft steeped in physicality and family

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Khan’s first NFL draft as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ general manager was steeped in physicality and family. Khan bolstered Pittsburgh’s offensive and defensive lines while also selecting players with deep ties to the city and the franchise. Pittsburgh drafted Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones and added Jones’ teammate Darnell Washington in the third. The Steelers brought cornerback Joey Porter Jr. back to his hometown. Porter’s father Joey Porter Sr. worked for the Steelers as both a player and a coach. Khan says he wasn’t thinking about being aggressive during his first draft in charge. He says he’s just trying to win a Super Bowl.

