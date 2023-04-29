Hendrick may consider changes after Elliott, Bowman injuries

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews says the NASCAR team may have to consider policy changes to extracurricular activities after Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman got hurt. Bowman joined the injured list this week when he suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash. He’ll miss at least the next three Cup races. Elliott recently returned from a six-race absence because of a broken leg suffered in a March snowboarding accident. Andrews said there are no immediate plans to enforce any kind of ban.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.