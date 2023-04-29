Job done for Hodgson at Palace as Brighton hits Wolves for 6
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
It’s job done for Roy Hodgson. The former England coach was enticed out of retirement at the age of 75 in late March tasked with keeping Crystal Palace in the Premier League as the team plunged toward the relegation zone. Hodgson clearly still has the magic touch because the 4-3 result against West Ham secured a fourth victory in six matches for Palace since his arrival. Palace moved 11 points clear of the bottom three and is surely safe. Brighton thrashed Wolverhampton 6-0 and Brentford rallied to beat relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 2-1.