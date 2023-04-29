Oilers advance to second round with 5-4 victory over Kings
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored his first playoff goal with 3:02 remaining, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Klim Kostin had two goals and an assist as the Oilers eliminated the Kings for the second straight season. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl also scored in Game 6, and Stuart Skinner stopped 40 shots. Next up for Edmonton is the Vegas Golden Knights in the next round. Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists for Los Angeles. The Kings have been eliminated in their last four first-round series.