Perdomo, Walker homer in D-backs’ 11-4 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, Christian Walker also homered among his three hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks sent the Colorado Rockies to a seventh consecutive home loss, 11-4. Corbin Carroll had an RBI single in the first to extend his career-best hitting streak to eight games, but was forced to leave the game in the bottom of the sixth with a left leg injury after hitting the left field wall and falling awkwardly to the ground in an attempt to catch Ryan McMahon’s RBI double. He walked off the field gingerly under his own power and was replaced by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

