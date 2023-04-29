Rays reacquire reliever Javy Guerra in trade with Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired right-handed reliever Javy Guerra from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash or a player to be named later. Guerra had an 0-0 record with an 8.64 ERA in eight appearances with the Brewers this season. Milwaukee designated Guerra for assignment Monday. The trade returns Guerra to Tampa Bay. He went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 appearances with the Rays last season. Tampa Bay had traded Guerra to Milwaukee last November.