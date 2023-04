DOVER, Del. (AP) — Ryan Truex has won his first career NASCAR race after 188 starts across all three national series. He took the checkered flag Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. Truex dominated on the concrete-mile track and swept all three stages, leading 124 of the 200 laps. Josh Berry finished second. Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top five.

