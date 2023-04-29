Verdugo’s single in 10th lifts Red Sox past Guardians 8-7

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo drove in the winning run to cap a two-run 10th inning for the Boston Red Sox, who rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Guardians despite blowing the lead an inning earlier. Rafael Devers had a long first-inning, three-run homer. The Guardians notched four runs in the seventh and tied it on José Ramírez’s RBI single off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth. Josh Naylor had a three-run double, and Josh Bell and Andrés Giménez both hit a solo homer for the Guardians. Emmanuel Clase (1-2) was given the loss and Brennan Bernardino earned his first major-league victory.

