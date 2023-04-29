Skip to Content
Vikings go for versatility on defense and add QB Jaren Hall

By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Some in the Vikings organization saw LSU cornerback Jay Ward as a potential starter at three spots in the secondary. Minnesota drafted Ward in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday with versatility emphasized to retool the defense under new coordinator Brian Flores. Minnesota followed with LSU defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy in the fifth round. Later, the Vikings added a potential future starting quarterback in the fifth in BYU’s Jaren Hall and finished the day with a seventh-round selection of Alabama-Birmingham running back DeWayne McBride.

Associated Press

