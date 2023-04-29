Wheeler throws 6 shutout innings, Phillies beat Astros 6-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw six shutout innings, Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6-1 for their fourth straight win. Wheeler allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked one in his third straight win. The right-hander was charged with seven runs in 11 innings over his previous two starts. Nick Castellanos also connected for Philadelphia, and J.T. Realmuto had a sacrifice fly. Jake Cave had three hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.

