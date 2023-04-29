XXL draft: Browns get bigger with super-sized selections

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns got bigger in the NFL draft. Whether they got better remains to be seen. Cleveland’s first four picks were all big bodies. None larger that Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand, Jones. He’s a 6-foot-8, 375-pounder who had college scholarship offers in basketball before he focused on flattening football players. The Browns view Jones as something of a project but are excited about having him work with line coach Bill Callahan. They also like 350-pound defensive tackle Siaki Ika, who began his college career at LSU before transferring to Baylor. Ika should help a Browns defense that struggled against the run last season.

