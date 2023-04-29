Young Grizzlies must grow up after early exit from playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies must prove that the NBA’s second-youngest team can learn the league’s toughest lesson that the playoffs are nothing like the regular season. It’s also time these young Grizzlies to grow up. Their third straight postseason and second consecutive as the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed ended Friday night in six games. The Grizzlies had their worst playoff loss in franchise history in 13 appearances. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers humbled them after having to win the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins says this is probably the moment that will be the ultimate wake-up call.

