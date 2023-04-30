Arraez’s sacrifice fly gives Marlins series sweep vs Cubs

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs and a sweep of the three-game series. Jon Berti drew a leadoff walk against reliever Keegan Thompson and advanced to third on Jesús Sánchez’s single. Arraez then drove the first pitch from Thompson to deep center to score Berti. Thompson was charged with the loss. Tanner Scott got the win and A.J. Puk closed with a perfect ninth for his fifth save. The Cubs were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.