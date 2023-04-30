Buxton homer, Gray’s 6 innings push Twins over Royals 8-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run third inning, Sonny Gray kept rolling with six strong innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4. Gray allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven batters. Gray tied Ervin Santana in 2017 for the lowest ERA in the month of April in Twins history. Minnesota won three of the four games against Kansas City. Brady Singer lasted just 2 2/3 innings for the Royals, surrendering eight runs on five hits and three walks. The Royals’ 21 losses in April tie the club record for losses in any calendar month.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.