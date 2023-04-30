Gray throws 6 strong innings, Nationals beat Pirates 7-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josiah Gray pitched six strong innings, Joey Meneses had four hits and the Washington Nationals finally cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 in a game delayed nearly 2 1/2 hours by rain. Jeimer Candelario and Victor Robles each had an early two-run double for Washington, which had lost three straight. Luis García delivered a two-run single in the second, and every Nationals starter got at least one hit. The surprising Pirates had won four straight and 11 of 12. Pittsburgh finished April with a 20-9 record. Gray allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six. He retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

