Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $25K for not talking to media

NEW YORK (AP) — Grizzlies sparkplug Dillon Brooks is being fined $25,000 for not talking to the media after some of Memphis’ losses in its first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA says Brooks violated league rules for “media interview access” by not participating in “team postgame media availability” during the playoffs. Brooks bolted from the Memphis locker room after Friday’s series loss before reporters were allowed inside.

