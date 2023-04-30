Hannah Green wins LPGA at Wilshire in a playoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hannah Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship for her first LPGA title since September 2019. Green rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Wilshire Country Club for a 69. That put her in a three-way playoff with Xiyu Lin and Aditi Ashok. Ashok missed a birdie putt on the par-3 18th on the first extra hole to be eliminated. On the second extra hole at the 18th, Lin hit into a bunker and missed an 18-foot par putt. Green two-putted from about 20 feet for the win. Green now has three LPGA wins.

