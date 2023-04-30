Landmark goals for Haaland, Kane; Man City top of EPL
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland’s goals are propelling Manchester City toward a treble of trophies. But Harry Kane seems powerless to stop Tottenham’s slide. English soccer’s two most prolific strikers both scored landmark goals on Sunday. But while Haaland’s 50th in all competitions this season helped City move to the top of the table Kane’s 208th in the Premier League could not prevent Spurs from a third loss in four games. Kane is now tied with Wayne Rooney as the Premier League’s second-highest scorer of all time, behind only Alan Shearer on 260. But trophies continue to elude him in a season when he has become the all-time record scorer for England and Tottenham.