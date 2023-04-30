Mets, Braves rained out for 2nd straight day, play 2 Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have been rained out for the second straight day. The game was postponed about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch at 1:40 p.m. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Monday starting at 1:10 p.m., originally scheduled as a single game. Saturday’s rainout was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader at Citi Field on Aug. 12. The slumping Mets have lost five of six. The Braves have won seven of the past eight meetings between the teams dating to last year.