Ohtani hits 162-foot high home run, Angels beat Brewers 3-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a third-inning home run off Colin Rea that reached 162 feet above the field, the highest since Statcast started tracking in 2015, and helped the Los Angeles Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to avoid a three-game sweep. Ohtani hit his seventh home run of the season on an 85.9 mph cutter from Rea (0-2). The ball left the bat with 114.3 exit velocity and a launch angle of 39 degrees. Ohtani is hitting .294 with 18 RBIs this season, and the two-way star is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA in the mound.

