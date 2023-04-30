Red Sox top Guardians 7-1 behind Wong, Verdugo home runs
By DOUG ALDEN
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit a two-run homer, Jason Verdugo singled home a pair of runs and added a late solo homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on a cold and rainy day at Fenway Park. Chris Sale struck out five, holding the Guardians to three hits over 6 ⅓ innings. Boston climbed one game above .500. Christian Arroyo added a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning that sealed it for the Red Sox. Rookie Logan Allen got the loss but held Boston to one hit through the first four innings before getting tagged for two runs.