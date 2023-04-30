Red Sox top Guardians 7-1 behind Wong, Verdugo home runs

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit a two-run homer, Jason Verdugo singled home a pair of runs and added a late solo homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on a cold and rainy day at Fenway Park. Chris Sale struck out five, holding the Guardians to three hits over 6 ⅓ innings. Boston climbed one game above .500. Christian Arroyo added a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning that sealed it for the Red Sox. Rookie Logan Allen got the loss but held Boston to one hit through the first four innings before getting tagged for two runs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.