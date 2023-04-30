Valencia stays near relegation zone after loss at Cadiz

MADRID (AP) — Valencia has failed to distance itself from the Spanish league’s relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Cadiz. The defeat ended Valencia’s two-game winning streak and left it in 17th place. Valencia is two points ahead of the bottom three teams with six rounds remaining. Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Guardiola scored a goal in each half to move Cadiz to 14th and two points more than Valencia. Valencia avoided dropping into the relegation zone thanks to Espanyol’s 1-0 win against Getafe. That result left both clubs two points below Valencia. Third-place Atletico Madrid visits 15th-place Valladolid later Sunday.

