Vaughn, White Sox stop slide with wild 12-9 win against Rays
By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn capped Chicago’s seven-run ninth inning with a three-run homer, and the White Sox stopped a 10-game losing streak with a wild 12-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Yasmani Grandal also homered and Adam Haseley had four hits as Chicago won for the first time since April 18. It was the longest slide for the team since it also dropped 10 in a row in 2013. Aaron Bummer got the win after he allowed two runs in the top of the ninth. Luke Raley homered twice and drove in three runs for Tampa Bay, which went 6-1 against Chicago this season.