White Sox OF Luis Robert sits with right hamstring tightness

By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. is out of the starting lineup a day after he was pulled from a loss to Tampa Bay because he failed to hustle up the line on a grounder. Robert jogged to first after he bounced to pitcher Calvin Faucher in the first inning Saturday. Robert says he was trying to play through some right hamstring tightness and should have let manager Pedro Grifol know. Grifol says Robert’s hamstring tightness is the reason he is out of the lineup.

