Yankees to evaluate Aaron Judge’s mild hip strain on Monday

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge remains sidelined with a mild hip strain. A decision on whether he requires a stint on the injured list likely won’t come until Monday, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. Boone said Judge will “probably not” do any baseball-related activities on Sunday. He also doesn’t expect him to return to the lineup on Monday as the Yankees open a three-game home series against Cleveland. Judge, the reigning AL MVP, hasn’t played since coming out of the series opener against the Rangers on Thursday night. That came a day after he landed awkwardly on his right side when trying to steal third base at Minnesota on his 31st birthday.

