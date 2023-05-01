AP Interview: Owner Vincent Viola talks Panthers, Forte

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Vincent Viola has a problem. It’s a good problem. Viola is one of the owners of Forte, the presumed favorite for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. He also owns the Florida Panthers, who just knocked off the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. And this weekend, Viola might need to be in two places at once. For the first time, the Panthers have reached the NHL’s second round in back-to-back years. Viola feels like the team is getting closer on making good on its promise to bring a Stanley Cup to South Florida.

