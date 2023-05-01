Guardians trade LHP Konnor Pilkington to Diamondbacks

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have traded left-hander Konnor Pilkington to the Arizona Diamondbacks for $100,000. Pilkington appeared in 15 games for the AL Central champions last season, going 1-2 with a 3.88 ERA. The 25-year-old began this season with Triple-A Columbus before being recalled by the Guardians last week. He made a relief appearance against Colorado on April 25, allowing one hit in two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Pilkington became expendable due to Cleveland’s abundance of young pitching talent. Rookies Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee have been impressive since arriving and appear to be part of the rotation going forward.

