CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker has been ejected from Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Snitker was tossed by plate umpire Mark Wegner in the top of the first inning. The start of the game was delayed more than two hours.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.