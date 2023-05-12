Axel Witsel quits international soccer, ends 15-year career with Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) — Veteran midfielder Axel Witsel is the latest member of Belgium’s so-called Golden Generation to end his international career. The 34-year-old Witsel played 130 matches over 15 years. He says he wants to dedicate more time to his family and focus on his career with Spanish club Atletico Madrid. In March, new Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco dropped Witsel in his first squad since being appointed with a mission to rebuild.

