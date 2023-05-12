Branden Grace opens with 61 for a 2-shot lead at LIV Golf Tulsa
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Branden Grace is leading LIV Golf Tulsa after one round and one low score. Grace shot a 61 at Cedar Ridge. This is the first LIV Golf event in Oklahoma. Grace leads by two shots over Dustin Johnson and Brendan Steele. Johnson is off to a slow start this year but he had a fast finish at Cedar Ridge. He made five straight birdies at the end of his round for a 63. LIV has six players who went to school in Oklahoma. The best of that bunch is Matt Wolff. The former Oklahoma State star shot 66.