Branden Grace opens with 61 for a 2-shot lead at LIV Golf Tulsa

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Branden Grace is leading LIV Golf Tulsa after one round and one low score. Grace shot a 61 at Cedar Ridge. This is the first LIV Golf event in Oklahoma. Grace leads by two shots over Dustin Johnson and Brendan Steele. Johnson is off to a slow start this year but he had a fast finish at Cedar Ridge. He made five straight birdies at the end of his round for a 63. LIV has six players who went to school in Oklahoma. The best of that bunch is Matt Wolff. The former Oklahoma State star shot 66.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.