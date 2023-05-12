Skip to Content
Browns rookie tackle Dawand Jones defends love of football, commitment to game

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dawand Jones flattened the rumor. Cleveland’s massive rookie offensive tackle said a report that came out after the NFL draft was wrong about him. When Jones slipped from the first round to the fourth, there was speculation teams were scared off because they didn’t think he had the passion to play. Jones had dreamed of playing in the NBA. However, he was a standout at Ohio State and the Browns believe getting him was a steal. The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder is a project, but he’s determined to show the Browns — and his doubters — they made the right choice.

