France dominates, Abreu gets warm welcome as Astros beat ChiSox

CHICAGO (AP) — J.P. France pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning in his second major league outing, José Abreu got a warm reception in his return to Chicago and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 5-1. The teams waited out more than a two-hour rain delay at the start. The White Sox honored Abreu with a pregame video tribute. He responded by popping out of the dugout and pumping his fist as the crowd cheered before jogging toward the clubhouse. Kyle Tucker walked and scored in the fourth. He also got Houston’s first hit when he chased Chicago starter Michael Kopech with an RBI double in the fifth, making it 2-1. Yordan Alvarez homered in his second straight game when he led off the ninth with a long drive to right.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.