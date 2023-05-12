Giro leaders play it safe on first mountain stage as breakaway rider Bais wins

CAMPO IMPERATORE, Italy (AP) — The first mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia has ended without any changes to the top of the overall standings. The leaders all crossed together amid big banks of snow, three minutes behind a group of three breakaway riders. Norwegian rider Andreas Leknessund held on to the pink jersey while pre-race favorites Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic remained second and fifth overall. Italian rider Davide Bais won the seventh stage when he attacked the other two breakaway riders with 150 meters to go. Evenepoel remained 28 seconds behind Leknessund in the overall standings with Roglic 1:12 back in fifth.

